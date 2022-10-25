Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is -47.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.59 and a high of $56.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INTC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21%.

Currently trading at $27.18, the stock is 3.03% and -8.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43.33 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -33.48% off its SMA200. INTC registered -45.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.24%.

The stock witnessed a -1.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.24%, and is 2.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.02% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Intel Corporation (INTC) has around 121100 employees, a market worth around $107.92B and $73.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.83 and Fwd P/E is 11.07. Profit margin for the company is 26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.53% and -51.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.20%).

Intel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.60% this year.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.11B, and float is at 4.10B with Short Float at 1.58%.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Intel Corporation (INTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GELSINGER PATRICK P ,the company’sCEO. SEC filings show that GELSINGER PATRICK P bought 14,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $33.86 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77216.0 shares.

Intel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 03 that Zinsner David (EVP, CFO) bought a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 03 and was made at $44.73 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8803.0 shares of the INTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, GELSINGER PATRICK P (CEO) acquired 5,500 shares at an average price of $44.58 for $0.25 million. The insider now directly holds 16,983 shares of Intel Corporation (INTC).

Intel Corporation (INTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -44.56% down over the past 12 months. Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is -11.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.