Is Farfetch Limited (FTCH) a good stock to buy now?

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) is -78.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.52 and a high of $47.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.85% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -22.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.32, the stock is -7.73% and -19.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.85 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock -39.66% off its SMA200. FTCH registered -81.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.00%.

The stock witnessed a -14.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.48%, and is -5.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 8.82% over the month.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has around 6464 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $2.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.01. Profit margin for the company is 71.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.27% and -84.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.50%).

Farfetch Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 132.00% this year.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 382.81M, and float is at 327.15M with Short Float at 7.42%.