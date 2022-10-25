Is Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) a good stock to buy now?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE: LYG) is -24.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.92, the stock is 3.06% and -4.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.63 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -15.55% off its SMA200. LYG registered -28.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.60%.

The stock witnessed a -2.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.13%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.99% over the week and 3.29% over the month.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has around 57955 employees, a market worth around $32.39B and $15.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.06. Distance from 52-week low is 12.94% and -36.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Lloyds Banking Group plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 514.50% this year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.55B, and float is at 16.64B with Short Float at 0.06%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) that is -30.75% lower over the past 12 months. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) is -15.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.