Is Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) a good stock to buy now?

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) is -80.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.07 and a high of $0.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMBR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.08, the stock is -18.99% and -29.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.24 million and changing -6.25% at the moment leaves the stock -69.76% off its SMA200. TMBR registered -89.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.43%.

The stock witnessed a -32.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.63%, and is -0.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.71% over the week and 10.82% over the month.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $11.34M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 7.14% and -91.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.80%).

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.60% this year.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.54M, and float is at 143.01M with Short Float at 4.58%.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Koconis John ,the company’sCEO & President. SEC filings show that Koconis John bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $0.38 per share for a total of $7686.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20000.0 shares.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Mendelsohn Alan (Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $0.47 per share for $4700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the TMBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Sitar Edward J (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $0.46 for $6900.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR).