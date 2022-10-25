JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:JPM Stock Is Going Next

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is -22.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.28 and a high of $172.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JPM stock was last observed hovering at around $122.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.46% off the consensus price target high of $162.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -3.71% lower than the price target low of $118.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.38, the stock is 11.41% and 7.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.61 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -3.45% off its SMA200. JPM registered -28.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.46%.

The stock witnessed a 12.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.90%, and is 5.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 3.16% over the month.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has around 278494 employees, a market worth around $341.50B and $74.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.33 and Fwd P/E is 9.51. Profit margin for the company is 54.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.83% and -29.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.10% this year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.96B, and float is at 2.91B with Short Float at 0.62%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Petno Douglas B ,the company’sCEO Commercial Banking. SEC filings show that Petno Douglas B sold 5,140 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $120.05 per share for a total of $0.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.25 million shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Erdoes Mary E. (CEO Asset & Wealth Management) sold a total of 33,515 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $115.77 per share for $3.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.53 million shares of the JPM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO (10% Owner) acquired 1,639,344 shares at an average price of $3.05 for $5.0 million. The insider now directly holds 51,594,927 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Who are the competitors?

The company's main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -26.28% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -10.78% down on the 1-year trading charts.