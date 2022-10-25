Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is -39.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $7.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KGC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $3.54, the stock is -1.63% and 0.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.32 million and changing -1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -21.39% off its SMA200. KGC registered -43.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.46%.

The stock witnessed a 6.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.83%, and is 3.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has around 8970 employees, a market worth around $4.38B and $3.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 177.00 and Fwd P/E is 9.94. Profit margin for the company is -18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.00% and -50.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -82.10% this year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.30B, and float is at 1.29B with Short Float at 4.24%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -19.97% down over the past 12 months.