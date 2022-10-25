Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) on Track to Reach $7.50 in a Year

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) is -46.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $12.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MLCO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.95% off the consensus price target high of $13.30 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -9.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.46, the stock is -19.69% and -9.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.29 million and changing -11.65% at the moment leaves the stock -21.15% off its SMA200. MLCO registered -51.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.79%.

The stock witnessed a 3.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.21%, and is -12.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.81% over the week and 8.66% over the month.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has around 17878 employees, a market worth around $2.39B and $1.70B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.48% and -55.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.80% this year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 473.81M, and float is at 438.85M with Short Float at 1.94%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is -7.76% lower over the past 12 months. Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is -36.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.