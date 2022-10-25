Nokia Oyj (NOK) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is -31.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.08 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $4.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $5.91 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 3.16% higher than the price target low of $4.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.29, the stock is -2.54% and -8.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 38.16 million and changing 0.94% at the moment leaves the stock -15.22% off its SMA200. NOK registered -27.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.66%.

The stock witnessed a 0.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.88%, and is -6.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) has around 87927 employees, a market worth around $24.64B and $23.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.59 and Fwd P/E is 9.75. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.15% and -32.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nokia Oyj (NOK) is a “Buy”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nokia Oyj is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 163.90% this year.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.61B, and float is at 5.60B with Short Float at 0.37%.

Nokia Oyj (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -59.52% down over the past 12 months and Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is 0.51% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -5.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.