Positives for CSX Corporation (CSX) as stock gains in recent trading

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is -25.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.80 and a high of $38.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSX stock was last observed hovering at around $27.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.62% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.89% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -22.43% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.16, the stock is 2.91% and -6.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.06 million and changing 2.25% at the moment leaves the stock -13.38% off its SMA200. CSX registered -20.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.71%.

The stock witnessed a 1.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.63%, and is 0.04% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.46% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

CSX Corporation (CSX) has around 16700 employees, a market worth around $59.29B and $14.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.98 and Fwd P/E is 14.72. Profit margin for the company is 28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.15% and -27.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

CSX Corporation (CSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CSX Corporation (CSX) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 39.70% this year.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.12B, and float is at 2.10B with Short Float at 0.91%.

CSX Corporation (CSX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at CSX Corporation (CSX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZILLMER JOHN J ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ZILLMER JOHN J sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 06 at a price of $32.25 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

CSX Corporation (CSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) that is trading -18.56% down over the past 12 months. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is -25.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.