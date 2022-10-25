Positives for Newmont Corporation (NEM) as stock gains in recent trading

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is -32.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.00 and a high of $86.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEM stock was last observed hovering at around $42.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.24% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -11.26% lower than the price target low of $37.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.08, the stock is -0.02% and -1.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.13 million and changing -0.68% at the moment leaves the stock -30.00% off its SMA200. NEM registered -26.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.05%.

The stock witnessed a 2.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.80%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.02% over the month.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $32.43B and $12.37B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.05 and Fwd P/E is 18.60. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.20% and -51.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Newmont Corporation (NEM) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Newmont Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.10% this year.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 794.00M, and float is at 792.34M with Short Float at 1.90%.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Newmont Corporation (NEM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Palmer Thomas Ronald ,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $42.71 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Newmont Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that Atkinson Robert D (EVP & COO) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $42.71 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42947.0 shares of the NEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Atkinson Robert D (EVP & COO) disposed off 3,000 shares at an average price of $40.79 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 45,947 shares of Newmont Corporation (NEM).

Newmont Corporation (NEM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) that is -16.01% lower over the past 12 months. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is -25.89% down on the 1-year trading charts.