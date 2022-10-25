Positives for Tricida Inc. (TCDA) as stock gains in recent trading

Tricida Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) is -93.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.32 and a high of $13.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCDA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.28%.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is -94.64% and -94.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 89.93 million and changing -94.48% at the moment leaves the stock -94.00% off its SMA200. TCDA registered -86.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.94%.

The stock witnessed a -92.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -93.57%, and is -94.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.86% over the week and 11.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is -86.11% and -95.67% from its 52-week high.

Tricida Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 34.90% this year.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.83M, and float is at 51.02M with Short Float at 16.42%.

Tricida Inc. (TCDA) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Tricida Inc. (TCDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Venrock Healthcare Capital Par ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 311,466 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $10.51 per share for a total of $3.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.2 million shares.

Tricida Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that Venrock Healthcare Capital Par (10% Owner) bought a total of 40,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $11.98 per share for $0.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.89 million shares of the TCDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 17, Venrock Healthcare Capital Par (10% Owner) acquired 170,292 shares at an average price of $11.67 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 9,851,080 shares of Tricida Inc. (TCDA).

Tricida Inc. (TCDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is -10.70% lower over the past 12 months.