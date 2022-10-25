RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) is -74.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.92 and a high of $5.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RLX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $36.34 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.93% off the consensus price target high of $48.36 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 95.89% higher than the price target low of $24.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.00, the stock is -3.79% and -18.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.53 million and changing -0.99% at the moment leaves the stock -51.40% off its SMA200. RLX registered -82.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.24%.

The stock witnessed a -7.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.53%, and is -8.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.64% over the week and 8.35% over the month.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) has around 1235 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.70 and Fwd P/E is 4.76. Profit margin for the company is 35.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.70% and -83.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLX Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.40% this year.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.32B, and float is at 564.01M with Short Float at 5.67%.