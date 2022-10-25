Sea Limited (SE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -78.99% Change This Year

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) is -78.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.25 and a high of $366.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SE stock was last observed hovering at around $46.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $106.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.43% off the consensus price target high of $159.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 9.6% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.01, the stock is -14.54% and -22.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.24 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -49.71% off its SMA200. SE registered -86.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.49%.

The stock witnessed a -12.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.54%, and is -11.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.17% over the week and 6.03% over the month.

Sea Limited (SE) has around 67300 employees, a market worth around $21.96B and $11.75B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.24% and -87.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Sea Limited (SE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sea Limited (SE) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.30% this year.

Sea Limited (SE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 555.93M, and float is at 253.71M with Short Float at 11.27%.

Sea Limited (SE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The RealReal Inc. (REAL) that is trading -89.43% down over the past 12 months.