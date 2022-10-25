SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) is -56.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOBR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -56.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -56.0% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.90, the stock is 47.73% and 118.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.18 million and changing 21.12% at the moment leaves the stock -8.49% off its SMA200. SOBR registered -55.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.83%.

The stock witnessed a 151.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 319.35%, and is 50.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.34% over the week and 29.95% over the month.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $54.37M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 387.32% and -74.00% from its 52-week high.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 84.50% this year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.90M, and float is at 9.27M with Short Float at 6.96%.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beabout J. Steven ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Beabout J. Steven bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $11000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

SOBR Safe Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that Beabout J. Steven (Director) bought a total of 767 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $1.12 per share for $859.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the SOBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Beabout J. Steven (Director) acquired 28,304 shares at an average price of $1.14 for $32267.0. The insider now directly holds 323,736 shares of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR).