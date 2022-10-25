TAL Education Group (TAL) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -17.05% Change This Year

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) is -17.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.60 and a high of $6.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TAL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $5.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.95% off the consensus price target high of $7.40 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 34.01% higher than the price target low of $4.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.26, the stock is -27.34% and -33.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.09 million and changing -17.26% at the moment leaves the stock -18.42% off its SMA200. TAL registered -32.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.01%.

The stock witnessed a -31.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.01%, and is -22.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.83% over the week and 8.63% over the month.

TAL Education Group (TAL) has around 16200 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $3.23B in sales. Fwd P/E is 44.05. Distance from 52-week low is 103.75% and -51.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.90%).

TAL Education Group (TAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TAL Education Group (TAL) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TAL Education Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -828.30% this year.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 645.19M, and float is at 352.85M with Short Float at 4.15%.

TAL Education Group (TAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ATA Creativity Global (AACG) that is trading -23.08% down over the past 12 months and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is -19.92% lower over the same period.