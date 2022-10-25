Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is -46.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.95 and a high of $9.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TME stock was last observed hovering at around $3.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $37.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.63% off the consensus price target high of $57.14 offered by analysts, but current levels are 85.11% higher than the price target low of $24.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.64, the stock is -10.29% and -18.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.61 million and changing -4.96% at the moment leaves the stock -23.75% off its SMA200. TME registered -57.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -11.65%.

The stock witnessed a -12.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.20%, and is -8.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.19% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has around 5966 employees, a market worth around $6.17B and $4.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.76 and Fwd P/E is 1.35. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.39% and -60.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.20% this year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.61B, and float is at 837.34M with Short Float at 3.49%.