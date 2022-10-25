The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE: WMB) is 19.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.86 and a high of $37.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WMB stock was last observed hovering at around $31.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.42% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.95% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -3.67% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.10, the stock is 4.29% and -2.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.65 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -4.20% off its SMA200. WMB registered 8.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.26%.

The stock witnessed a 6.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.27%, and is 3.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.53% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) has around 4783 employees, a market worth around $37.15B and $10.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.28 and Fwd P/E is 17.52. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.10% and -18.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Williams Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 626.10% this year.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.22B, and float is at 1.21B with Short Float at 1.67%.

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cowan Debbie L. ,the company’sSVP & Chief HR Officer. SEC filings show that Cowan Debbie L. sold 36,228 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $37.75 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62891.0 shares.

The Williams Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Hallam Scott A. (SVP Transmission & Gulf of Mex) sold a total of 15,607 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $33.30 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the WMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Hallam Scott A. (SVP Transmission & Gulf of Mex) disposed off 12,838 shares at an average price of $33.86 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 179,661 shares of The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB).

The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enbridge Inc. (ENB) that is trading -11.94% down over the past 12 months and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) that is 1.72% higher over the same period. TC Energy Corporation (TRP) is -22.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.