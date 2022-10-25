These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) is -59.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.11 and a high of $25.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $9.04 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.64% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -37.0% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.22, the stock is 6.95% and -10.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 49.87 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -41.88% off its SMA200. CCL registered -63.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.46%.

The stock witnessed a -8.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.29%, and is 13.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.35% over the week and 8.15% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $9.96B and $9.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.93. Profit margin for the company is -74.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.53% and -67.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.90% this year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.19B, and float is at 1.02B with Short Float at 10.47%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $11.76 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that DONALD ARNOLD W (President & CEO) sold a total of 95,796 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $19.08 per share for $1.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the CCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Bernstein David (CFO & CAO) disposed off 7,670 shares at an average price of $21.38 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 109,332 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -39.96% down over the past 12 months and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) that is -41.24% lower over the same period. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -39.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.