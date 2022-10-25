These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) is -96.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.06 and a high of $6.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBGI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.09, the stock is -7.43% and -27.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21.77 million and changing -11.28% at the moment leaves the stock -86.41% off its SMA200. DBGI registered -96.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.12%.

The stock witnessed a -14.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.87%, and is 6.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.27% over the week and 23.69% over the month.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $4.24M and $13.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 33.08% and -98.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-259.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -311.60% this year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.64M, and float is at 49.96M with Short Float at 4.72%.