These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) is -54.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.26 and a high of $12.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NU stock was last observed hovering at around $4.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.6% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -30.3% lower than the price target low of $3.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.30, the stock is -3.71% and -10.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.88 million and changing -5.08% at the moment leaves the stock -24.80% off its SMA200. NU registered a loss of -37.86% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -8.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.46%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.98% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) has around 6068 employees, a market worth around $19.28B and $3.15B in sales. Fwd P/E is 56.58. Profit margin for the company is -5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.90% and -64.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.68B, and float is at 3.14B with Short Float at 2.93%.