These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ: ERIC) is -49.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.16 and a high of $12.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERIC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $7.53 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.02% off the consensus price target high of $11.27 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -13.35% lower than the price target low of $4.87 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.52, the stock is -8.54% and -17.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.97 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock -33.88% off its SMA200. ERIC registered -52.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.83%.

The stock witnessed a -7.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.76%, and is -13.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) has around 104490 employees, a market worth around $18.36B and $22.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.09 and Fwd P/E is 7.47. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.08% and -56.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.00%).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.60% this year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.33B, and float is at 2.98B with Short Float at 0.24%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -59.52% down over the past 12 months and Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) that is 62.97% higher over the same period. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -5.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.