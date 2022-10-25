Things appear to be looking up for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) is -28.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.90 and a high of $34.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLF stock was last observed hovering at around $16.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.81%.

Currently trading at $15.53, the stock is 5.11% and -4.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.35 million and changing -4.96% at the moment leaves the stock -24.60% off its SMA200. CLF registered -34.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.02%.

The stock witnessed a 17.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.96%, and is 4.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 4.92% over the month.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $7.45B and $23.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.34 and Fwd P/E is 7.00. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.39% and -54.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.40% this year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 523.00M, and float is at 510.27M with Short Float at 9.00%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA ,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that GREEN SUSAN MIRANDA sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 12 at a price of $18.07 per share for a total of $5421.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96053.0 shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Miller Janet L (Director) bought a total of 1,425 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $17.45 per share for $24865.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80606.0 shares of the CLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Goncalves Celso L Jr (EVP, CFO) acquired 6,000 shares at an average price of $18.43 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 154,285 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF).

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nucor Corporation (NUE) that is trading 31.68% up over the past 12 months.