Things appear to be looking up for Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is -10.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $7.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $6.13 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.11% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -9.88% lower than the price target low of $4.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.67, the stock is 10.28% and 12.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.13 million and changing -2.51% at the moment leaves the stock -5.85% off its SMA200. HL registered -19.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.07%.

The stock witnessed a 28.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.75%, and is 6.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 6.05% over the month.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) has around 1650 employees, a market worth around $2.43B and $756.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2335.00 and Fwd P/E is 27.47. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.95% and -39.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 435.70% this year.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 539.40M, and float is at 515.88M with Short Float at 2.98%.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Hecla Mining Company (HL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 20 times.

Hecla Mining Company (HL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) that is trading -43.54% down over the past 12 months and First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) that is -36.54% lower over the same period. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is -32.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.