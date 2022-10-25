Things appear to be looking up for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) is -70.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $7.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $41.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.24% off the consensus price target high of $59.41 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 88.44% higher than the price target low of $14.19 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.64, the stock is -28.10% and -49.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.97 million and changing -1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -66.90% off its SMA200. LU registered -77.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.58%.

The stock witnessed a -47.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.76%, and is -13.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.77% over the week and 9.03% over the month.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) has around 92380 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $8.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.93 and Fwd P/E is 1.71. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.61% and -78.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.29B, and float is at 2.28B with Short Float at 0.86%.