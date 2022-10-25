Things appear to be looking up for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is -33.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.39 and a high of $55.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBA stock was last observed hovering at around $34.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.91% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -8.41% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.69, the stock is 6.17% and -0.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.64 million and changing 1.14% at the moment leaves the stock -17.57% off its SMA200. WBA registered -29.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.57%.

The stock witnessed a 5.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.71%, and is 5.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $29.18B and $132.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.94 and Fwd P/E is 7.26. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.15% and -36.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/05/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.60% this year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 864.50M, and float is at 715.15M with Short Float at 3.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. ,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 16 at a price of $33.01 per share for a total of $363.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26.25 million shares.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 6,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $150.00 per share for $900.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52.85 million shares of the WBA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, SCHLICHTING NANCY M (Director) disposed off 2,725 shares at an average price of $47.16 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA).

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -28.16% down over the past 12 months and CVS Health Corporation (CVS) that is 8.32% higher over the same period. McKesson Corporation (MCK) is 81.31% up on the 1-year trading charts.