Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) on Track to Reach $235.72 in a Year

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) is -17.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.29 and a high of $31.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $23.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.58% off its average median price target of $235.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.66% off the consensus price target high of $277.54 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 89.35% higher than the price target low of $191.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.36, the stock is -22.12% and -22.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.6 million and changing -14.95% at the moment leaves the stock -17.43% off its SMA200. TCOM registered -33.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.83%.

The stock witnessed a -21.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.41%, and is -16.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.93% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) has around 33732 employees, a market worth around $12.56B and $2.52B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.52. Profit margin for the company is -14.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.48% and -35.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) is a “Buy”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.90% this year.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 647.87M, and float is at 631.04M with Short Float at 2.07%.