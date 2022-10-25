United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) is -43.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.36 and a high of $11.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UMC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $6.16, the stock is 5.52% and -2.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.75 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -19.72% off its SMA200. UMC registered -35.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.81%.

The stock witnessed a 4.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.08%, and is 3.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has around 19426 employees, a market worth around $15.16B and $7.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.50 and Fwd P/E is 6.52. Distance from 52-week low is 14.93% and -48.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.30%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.90% this year.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.50B, and float is at 2.25B with Short Float at 2.33%.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) that is 36.64% higher over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is -45.05% down on the 1-year trading charts.