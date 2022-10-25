Vale S.A. (VALE) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -1.63% Change This Year

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is -1.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.92 and a high of $20.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83%.

Currently trading at $13.50, the stock is -1.20% and 1.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 71.77 million and changing -5.79% at the moment leaves the stock -12.64% off its SMA200. VALE registered 2.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.76%.

The stock witnessed a 3.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.96%, and is 1.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.19% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Vale S.A. (VALE) has around 74316 employees, a market worth around $62.18B and $47.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.21 and Fwd P/E is 5.39. Profit margin for the company is 41.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.58% and -35.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 284.50% this year.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.67B, and float is at 4.33B with Short Float at 0.75%.

Vale S.A. (VALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -17.24% down over the past 12 months and ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) that is -27.88% lower over the same period.