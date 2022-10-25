Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Is Down -23.44% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) is -23.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.85 and a high of $19.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VOD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $15.76 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.87% off the consensus price target high of $24.25 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 1.3% higher than the price target low of $11.58 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.43, the stock is -0.10% and -9.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.3 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock -25.43% off its SMA200. VOD registered -26.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.06%.

The stock witnessed a -4.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.34%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) has around 96941 employees, a market worth around $30.88B and $44.59B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.28. Distance from 52-week low is 5.35% and -40.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.76B, and float is at 2.48B with Short Float at 0.20%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is -62.61% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -16.76% down on the 1-year trading charts.