What should you know before buying stock in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) is -61.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.47 and a high of $28.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $2.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.2% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1172.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.36, the stock is -5.00% and -26.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.29 million and changing -2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -34.78% off its SMA200. AMC registered -71.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.96%.

The stock witnessed a -20.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.21%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.56% over the week and 8.87% over the month.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has around 3046 employees, a market worth around $3.22B and $3.89B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.27% and -77.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.80%).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is a “Underweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 93.20% this year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 516.82M, and float is at 515.70M with Short Float at 19.18%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COX CHRIS A ,the company’sSVP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER. SEC filings show that COX CHRIS A sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 08 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1250.0 shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that MCDONALD JOHN D (EVP, US OPERATIONS) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $23.91 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1463.0 shares of the AMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, FRANK ELIZABETH F (EVP & CHIEF CONTENT OFFICER) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $29.91 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 4,168 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) that is trading -52.69% down over the past 12 months and The Marcus Corporation (MCS) that is -19.16% lower over the same period. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -35.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.