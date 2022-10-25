What should you know before buying stock in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) is -34.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.45 and a high of $8.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $8.81 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.72% off the consensus price target high of $12.11 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 32.9% higher than the price target low of $7.63 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.12, the stock is 1.64% and -6.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.87 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -20.01% off its SMA200. ASX registered -24.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.01%.

The stock witnessed a -3.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.58%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.70% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) has around 97800 employees, a market worth around $10.40B and $19.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.84 and Fwd P/E is 5.82. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.06% and -37.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.50% this year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.16B, and float is at 2.14B with Short Float at 0.34%.