Why Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) is -69.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.25 and a high of $179.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIVN stock was last observed hovering at around $31.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.24% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -30.58% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.34, the stock is -4.57% and -8.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.18 million and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock -22.48% off its SMA200. RIVN registered a loss of -7.55% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -6.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.10%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.67% over the week and 7.09% over the month.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has around 10422 employees, a market worth around $27.64B and $514.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 62.81% and -82.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.50%).

Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.90% this year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 908.00M, and float is at 796.61M with Short Float at 6.43%.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Baker Jeff ,the company’sChief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Baker Jeff sold 1,753 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $37.27 per share for a total of $65342.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79666.0 shares.

Rivian Automotive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that FLATLEY JAY T (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $29.31 per share for $1.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92616.0 shares of the RIVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 17, Behl Jiten (Chief Growth Officer) disposed off 1,608 shares at an average price of $25.83 for $41535.0. The insider now directly holds 25,900 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN).