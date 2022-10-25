Why should you keep an eye on American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)?

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) is -94.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.23 and a high of $7.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AREB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 80.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is -7.12% and -36.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.55 million and changing 11.27% at the moment leaves the stock -79.97% off its SMA200. AREB registered -94.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.50%.

The stock witnessed a -13.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -64.46%, and is 3.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.16% over the week and 24.67% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 5.04. Distance from 52-week low is 30.50% and -95.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1345.70%).

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 38.10% this year.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.74M, and float is at 4.66M with Short Float at 1.86%.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rocky Brands Inc. (RCKY) that is trading -64.65% down over the past 12 months. JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) is -78.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.