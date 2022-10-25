Why should you keep an eye on Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA)?

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) is -72.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $10.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QRTEA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -5.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.11, the stock is -0.78% and -22.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.48 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -49.17% off its SMA200. QRTEA registered -76.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.93%.

The stock witnessed a -9.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.27%, and is 0.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.64% over the week and 9.29% over the month.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has around 26659 employees, a market worth around $830.60M and $13.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.40 and Fwd P/E is 2.33. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.05% and -78.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qurate Retail Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.40% this year.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 381.00M, and float is at 341.30M with Short Float at 5.64%.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wendling Brian J ,the company’sCAO/PFO. SEC filings show that Wendling Brian J sold 15,732 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $3.17 per share for a total of $49875.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59584.0 shares.

Qurate Retail Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that Wendling Brian J (CAO/PFO) sold a total of 9,268 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $3.20 per share for $29662.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75316.0 shares of the QRTEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01, GEORGE MICHAEL A (Director) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $10.64 for $1.6 million. The insider now directly holds 1,812,929 shares of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA).

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -28.16% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -6.02% lower over the same period. Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDA) is -55.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.