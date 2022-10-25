Will Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is -46.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.47 and a high of $182.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BABA stock was last observed hovering at around $72.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.03% off its average median price target of $981.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.95% off the consensus price target high of $1560.66 offered by 58 analysts, but current levels are 88.39% higher than the price target low of $543.73 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.15, the stock is -18.95% and -26.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 100.75 million and changing -12.51% at the moment leaves the stock -37.23% off its SMA200. BABA registered -64.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.43%.

The stock witnessed a -19.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.75%, and is -17.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.04% over the week and 4.44% over the month.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has around 245700 employees, a market worth around $166.82B and $118.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.09 and Fwd P/E is 1.05. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -9.09% and -65.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is a “Buy”. 58 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 45 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.40% this year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.66B, and float is at 2.65B with Short Float at 2.23%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading -69.10% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -52.00% down on the 1-year trading charts.