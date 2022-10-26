Agenus Inc. (AGEN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AGEN Stock Is Going Next

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) is -18.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $4.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.12% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 47.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.63, the stock is 7.02% and 3.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.02 million and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 9.65% off its SMA200. AGEN registered -30.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 32.83%.

The stock witnessed a 34.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.00%, and is -3.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.80% over the week and 8.93% over the month.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) has around 441 employees, a market worth around $716.46M and $320.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.27. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.40% and -43.92% from its 52-week high.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agenus Inc. (AGEN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 90.00% this year.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.03M, and float is at 255.86M with Short Float at 6.61%.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Agenus Inc. (AGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Day Steven J,the company’sChief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that O’Day Steven J sold 38,679 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $3.06 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61321.0 shares.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 4.04% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 25.88% higher over the same period.