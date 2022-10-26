Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) is -25.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.93 and a high of $16.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AQN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $13.90 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.06% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 7.46% higher than the price target low of $11.66 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.79, the stock is -0.42% and -14.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.71 million and changing 2.76% at the moment leaves the stock -22.22% off its SMA200. AQN registered -28.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.19%.

The stock witnessed a -9.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.72%, and is 0.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) has around 3445 employees, a market worth around $9.81B and $3.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.91 and Fwd P/E is 13.42. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.66% and -32.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -70.60% this year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 674.74M, and float is at 669.20M with Short Float at 3.89%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PG&E Corporation (PCG) that is 29.76% higher over the past 12 months. American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is -20.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.