Analysts suggest Conformis Inc. (CFMS) could spike 94.5% in a year

Conformis Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) is -84.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.11 and a high of $1.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CFMS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $1.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 89.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is -32.26% and -49.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.16 million and changing 4.84% at the moment leaves the stock -73.45% off its SMA200. CFMS registered -90.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.92%.

The stock witnessed a -42.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.47%, and is -11.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.42% over the week and 13.07% over the month.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) has around 310 employees, a market worth around $22.74M and $60.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -100.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.70% and -90.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Conformis Inc. (CFMS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Conformis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.70% this year.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.86M, and float is at 180.92M with Short Float at 0.47%.

Conformis Inc. (CFMS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Conformis Inc. (CFMS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Augusti Mark A,the company’sPresident & CEO. SEC filings show that Augusti Mark A sold 22,396 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $0.46 per share for a total of $10280.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.43 million shares.

Conformis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that HOWE ROBERT S (CFO & TREASURER) sold a total of 11,537 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $0.65 per share for $7514.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the CFMS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Augusti Mark A (President & CEO) disposed off 25,249 shares at an average price of $0.74 for $18798.0. The insider now directly holds 2,456,122 shares of Conformis Inc. (CFMS).

Conformis Inc. (CFMS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DexCom Inc. (DXCM) that is trading -28.95% down over the past 12 months and Neogen Corporation (NEOG) that is -71.10% lower over the same period. Masimo Corporation (MASI) is -52.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.