Are we looking at the next big move in BHP Group Limited (BHP)?

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) is -7.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.27 and a high of $71.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHP stock was last observed hovering at around $49.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $53.48 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.09% off the consensus price target high of $65.43 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -9.89% lower than the price target low of $45.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.67, the stock is -1.01% and -4.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.68 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -14.28% off its SMA200. BHP registered -3.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.31%.

The stock witnessed a 4.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.05%, and is 0.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) has around 37908 employees, a market worth around $120.38B and $65.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.22. Profit margin for the company is 47.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.36% and -30.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.10%).

BHP Group Limited (BHP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BHP Group Limited (BHP) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BHP Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year.

BHP Group Limited (BHP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.53B, and float is at 2.46B with Short Float at 0.36%.

BHP Group Limited (BHP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -16.96% down over the past 12 months.