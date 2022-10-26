Are we looking at the next big move in Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU)?

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU) is -23.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.23 and a high of $74.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FUTU stock was last observed hovering at around $32.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $443.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.4% off the consensus price target high of $588.62 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 89.5% higher than the price target low of $313.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.94, the stock is -9.30% and -18.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing 2.36% at the moment leaves the stock -18.03% off its SMA200. FUTU registered -55.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.72%.

The stock witnessed a -13.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.70%, and is -8.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has around 2318 employees, a market worth around $4.72B and $856.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.71 and Fwd P/E is 1.38. Profit margin for the company is 34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.16% and -55.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is a “Buy”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Futu Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.50% this year.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.43M, and float is at 78.24M with Short Float at 10.45%.