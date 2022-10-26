Are we looking at the next big move in Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)?

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) is -58.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.50 and a high of $305.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPOT stock was last observed hovering at around $94.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.39% off its average median price target of $132.07 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.66% off the consensus price target high of $234.78 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -9.22% lower than the price target low of $88.86 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.05, the stock is 10.21% and -1.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.11 million and changing 2.52% at the moment leaves the stock -22.01% off its SMA200. SPOT registered -62.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.10%.

The stock witnessed a 8.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.77%, and is 10.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.53% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has around 6617 employees, a market worth around $18.49B and $10.48B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.63% and -68.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 94.30% this year.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.95M, and float is at 140.67M with Short Float at 3.82%.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 2.49% up over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -24.39% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -23.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.