AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN) is -4.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.65 and a high of $71.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AZN stock was last observed hovering at around $55.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72%.

Currently trading at $55.90, the stock is 1.31% and -5.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.84 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -10.57% off its SMA200. AZN registered -9.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.08%.

The stock witnessed a 5.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.17%, and is -0.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.07% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) has around 83100 employees, a market worth around $170.62B and $44.04B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.46. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.17% and -22.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AstraZeneca PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.80% this year.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.10B, and float is at 2.99B with Short Float at 0.16%.

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 43.36% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is 1.34% higher over the same period. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 4.04% up on the 1-year trading charts.