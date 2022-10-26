Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is -16.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.26 and a high of $4.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SAN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $2.74, the stock is 10.95% and 10.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.81 million and changing 2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -7.58% off its SMA200. SAN registered -29.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.57%.

The stock witnessed a 17.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.73%, and is 5.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has around 200651 employees, a market worth around $45.67B and $54.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.09. Profit margin for the company is 16.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.24% and -31.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Banco Santander S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 192.90% this year.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.79B, and float is at 16.79B with Short Float at 0.03%.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -25.51% down over the past 12 months. Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) is -24.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.