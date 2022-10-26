Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE: BHC) is -74.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $29.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BHC stock was last observed hovering at around $6.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.7% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -38.4% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.92, the stock is 0.49% and 4.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing 3.28% at the moment leaves the stock -51.04% off its SMA200. BHC registered -76.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.33%.

The stock witnessed a -5.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.28%, and is 1.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.43% over the week and 6.57% over the month.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) has around 19600 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $8.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.15 and Fwd P/E is 1.65. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.00% and -76.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.40% this year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 362.20M, and float is at 344.94M with Short Float at 4.73%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bausch Health Companies Inc.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Bausch Health Companies Inc. sold 4,550,357 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $17.05 per share for a total of $77.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310.45 million shares.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Bausch Health Companies Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 35,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $17.05 per share for $596.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 315.0 million shares of the BHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 14, Spurr Robert (U.S. President-Pharma Business) disposed off 1,595 shares at an average price of $22.19 for $35393.0. The insider now directly holds 90,506 shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC).