Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BNTC) is -93.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $3.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNTC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 95.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -40.59% and -64.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.57 million and changing -9.53% at the moment leaves the stock -87.69% off its SMA200. BNTC registered -95.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -90.96%.

The stock witnessed a -45.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -80.67%, and is -25.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.12% over the week and 18.24% over the month.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $4.40M and $0.07M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.93% and -95.62% from its 52-week high.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.10% this year.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.81M, and float is at 23.59M with Short Float at 0.53%.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Oliveira Steven Michael,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Oliveira Steven Michael bought 10,553 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $3.04 per share for a total of $32126.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.0 million shares.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that Oliveira Steven Michael (10% Owner) bought a total of 37,947 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $3.18 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.99 million shares of the BNTC stock.