Blackstone Inc. (BX) on Track to Reach $104.50 in a Year

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is -29.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.54 and a high of $149.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $86.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.28% off its average median price target of $104.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.91% off the consensus price target high of $127.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -7.08% lower than the price target low of $85.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.55, the stock is 5.66% and -1.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.25 million and changing 6.12% at the moment leaves the stock -14.29% off its SMA200. BX registered -34.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.66%.

The stock witnessed a 10.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.31%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.96% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has around 3795 employees, a market worth around $109.24B and $12.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.85 and Fwd P/E is 16.83. Profit margin for the company is 42.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.09% and -38.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (69.00%).

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Inc. (BX) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 442.50% this year.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 707.38M, and float is at 703.51M with Short Float at 2.66%.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Inc. (BX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Holdings III L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 47,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 21 at a price of $33.00 per share for a total of $1.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Blackstone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 104,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $32.65 per share for $3.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 19, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 315,000 shares at an average price of $32.74 for $10.31 million. The insider now directly holds 380,446 shares of Blackstone Inc. (BX).