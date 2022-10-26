CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) down -46.76% since start of the year

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) is -46.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $7.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 9.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.61, the stock is 4.85% and -3.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.75 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -19.69% off its SMA200. CX registered -46.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.80%.

The stock witnessed a 9.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.84%, and is 4.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) has around 47324 employees, a market worth around $5.30B and $15.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.64 and Fwd P/E is 6.34. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.81% and -48.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 155.80% this year.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.45B, and float is at 461.45M with Short Float at 1.38%.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CRH plc (CRH) that is trading -25.88% down over the past 12 months and Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) that is -14.98% lower over the same period.