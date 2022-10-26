Check out this: NiSource Inc. (NI) could be on the verge of a big rally

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is -8.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.78 and a high of $32.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NI stock was last observed hovering at around $24.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.09% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 6.93% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.13, the stock is -0.59% and -10.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.15 million and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock -14.12% off its SMA200. NI registered 0.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.79%.

The stock witnessed a -8.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.26%, and is -0.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

NiSource Inc. (NI) has around 7272 employees, a market worth around $10.06B and $5.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.35 and Fwd P/E is 16.21. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.68% and -22.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

NiSource Inc. (NI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NiSource Inc. (NI) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NiSource Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 773.10% this year.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 406.40M, and float is at 404.41M with Short Float at 2.72%.

NiSource Inc. (NI) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at NiSource Inc. (NI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times.

NiSource Inc. (NI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ONEOK Inc. (OKE) that is trading -12.57% down over the past 12 months and Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is 9.68% higher over the same period.