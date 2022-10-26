DNN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Now

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) is -10.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.91 and a high of $2.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DNN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04%.

Currently trading at $1.23, the stock is 3.75% and 0.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock -3.82% off its SMA200. DNN registered -34.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.38%.

The stock witnessed a 16.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.65%, and is 0.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has around 66 employees, a market worth around $969.40M and $17.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.60. Distance from 52-week low is 35.16% and -42.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 192.30% this year.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 817.93M, and float is at 810.72M with Short Float at 4.99%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) that is trading -35.71% down over the past 12 months and Cameco Corporation (CCJ) that is -7.36% lower over the same period. Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is 4.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.