Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is -9.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.40 and a high of $100.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMR stock was last observed hovering at around $83.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66%.

Currently trading at $84.55, the stock is 7.75% and 4.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -3.62% off its SMA200. EMR registered -12.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.71%.

The stock witnessed a 15.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.10%, and is 3.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) has around 86700 employees, a market worth around $48.19B and $19.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.99 and Fwd P/E is 15.48. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.77% and -15.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 18.10% this year.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 592.80M, and float is at 587.01M with Short Float at 0.85%.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bulanda Mark J,the company’sExec Pres Auto Sols. SEC filings show that Bulanda Mark J sold 4,574 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $97.35 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -12.82% down over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -30.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.